Home

POWERED BY

Services
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Francis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard A. Francis


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard A. Francis Obituary
Richard A. Francis, 91, of Hillsdale, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. He was born February 10, 1928, in Jefferson Twp. to Claude & Velma (Mohr) Francis. Richard was married in Angola, Indiana on June 12, 1948 to Emma Chawlcraft and she survives in Hillsdale.
Richard had previously owned a laundromat in New Smyrna Beach, FL and retired from the Coca Cola Corporation in Florida. He was a graduate of Hillsdale High School, class of 1945. Richard was a veteran of the U.S. Navy during WWII and a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, serving in the 10th Infantry Division. He was a member of the American Legion Post #360 of Reading.
Surviving besides his wife Emma are many nieces and nephews.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings, James & Robert
Graveside funeral services for Richard Francis will be Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at the Cambria Cemetery # 2 with Pastor Don Harkey officiating, with military honors by the Jonesville American Legion. Friends may call Saturday morning from 10:00 – 10:45 AM, at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the . For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
Download Now