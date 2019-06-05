|
|
Richard A. Francis, 91, of Hillsdale, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. He was born February 10, 1928, in Jefferson Twp. to Claude & Velma (Mohr) Francis. Richard was married in Angola, Indiana on June 12, 1948 to Emma Chawlcraft and she survives in Hillsdale.
Richard had previously owned a laundromat in New Smyrna Beach, FL and retired from the Coca Cola Corporation in Florida. He was a graduate of Hillsdale High School, class of 1945. Richard was a veteran of the U.S. Navy during WWII and a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, serving in the 10th Infantry Division. He was a member of the American Legion Post #360 of Reading.
Surviving besides his wife Emma are many nieces and nephews.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings, James & Robert
Graveside funeral services for Richard Francis will be Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at the Cambria Cemetery # 2 with Pastor Don Harkey officiating, with military honors by the Jonesville American Legion. Friends may call Saturday morning from 10:00 – 10:45 AM, at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the . For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on June 5, 2019