Richard Burl Stout, 64, passed away at his home on Monday, August 31, 2020.
He was born in Newark, Ohio to Burl J.J. Stout and Myrna (Mercer) Stout on September 12, 1955. The family later moved to Reynoldsburg, Ohio where he attended school. In 1967, the family moved to Hillsdale, Michigan where he attended Hillsdale schools getting his GED in 1974. He took classes at the former JCC, now Jackson College, and while there had the opportunity to tutor Auto Cad to other students.
Richard was predeceased by both his maternal and paternal grandparents; father, Burl; brother, Thomas; step-father, Robert Bailey and stepbrother, Michael Bailey. He is survived by his mother, Myrna Bailey of Hillsdale; sisters, Norma Jeanne (Clayton) Kops of Harrison, Arkansas, Teresa Orth of Livermore, California, Laurie Ann (Paul) O'Meara of Lake Orion, Michigan; brother, Todd A. King of Harrison, Arkansas; step-sister-in-law, Phyllis Bailey; stepsisters, Barbara Southworth and Judy (Sam) Wong; nieces and nephews, Charles R. Spahr IV of Texas, Robin Marie Spahr, Emily (Cameron) High and Abigail (Andrew) Coble all of Arkansas, Thomas (Stephanie) Stout Hawkins of Washington, D.C. and Timothy Stout Hawkins of Thailand, John, Samuel, Benjamin and Julie Abbott of Lake Orion and two special aunts, Julia McCullough and Priscilla Price; many nieces and nephews and his former wife, Betty.
During his working years, Richard worked at the former Alson's Corporation, Allied Products until it ceased operations and later worked at Yukon Manufacturing Co. in Litchfield. He also worked at American Tooling in Grass Lake, Michigan and left in 2008 due to illness. Over those years, his work consisted of layout, drafting with tool design and quality control, and in 1993 he was given a journeyman card for Layout Inspector.
Richard was a voracious reader and music lover unit this health started failing. His favorite group was Rush and the drummer, Neil Peart. He felt a connection to Neil as they both were drummers and shared the same birthday day, September 12. Richard played drums from age 16 until his health limited his abilities.
A visitation for Richard Stout will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 PM at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale with social distancing and masks required for entry into the building. Public graveside services with masks will take place Friday, September 4, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Cambria Cemetery #2 with Rev. Jessica Hahn officiating. Friends are invited to view a live-stream of the public graveside beginning at 1:00 PM or the private family funeral beginning at 11:30 AM on Friday. The live-stream will be available on the tribute wall of Richard's obituary page at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association
, Rogel Cancer Center at UofM, Hospice of Hillsdale County or the charity of the donor's choice
.