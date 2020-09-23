1/1
Richard C Johnson
1950 - 2020
{ "" }
Richard Charles Johnson, age 69, of Jonesville, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 at his home. He was born September 16, 1950 in Adrian to Richard and Marjorie (Beaver) Johnson.

Rich graduated from Addison High School and went on to attend trade school receiving his journeyman card as a welder and pipefitter. He was employed at the Local 313 in Jackson before his retirement. Rich was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and taking rides on his Harley Davidson.

Survivors include his son, Joshua Johnson; sister, Cheryl Rogers and brother, Johnny Gean.

In addition to his parents, Rich was preceded in death by his sister, Adrian McFate and his brother, Don Johnson.

A celebration of life for Richard "Rich" Johnson will take place at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale

Memorial contributions are suggested to the National Kidney Foundation or the American Heart Association. Please visit www.eaglefunerlahomes.com to share online condolences and memories with the family.

Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
