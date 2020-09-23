Richard Charles Johnson, age 69, of Jonesville, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 at his home. He was born September 16, 1950 in Adrian to Richard and Marjorie (Beaver) Johnson.
Rich graduated from Addison High School and went on to attend trade school receiving his journeyman card as a welder and pipefitter. He was employed at the Local 313 in Jackson before his retirement. Rich was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and taking rides on his Harley Davidson.
Survivors include his son, Joshua Johnson; sister, Cheryl Rogers and brother, Johnny Gean.
In addition to his parents, Rich was preceded in death by his sister, Adrian McFate and his brother, Don Johnson.
A celebration of life for Richard "Rich" Johnson will take place at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale
Memorial contributions are suggested to the National Kidney Foundation
or the American Heart Association
. Please visit www.eaglefunerlahomes.com
to share online condolences and memories with the family.