Home

POWERED BY

Services
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Robison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard D. Robison

Send Flowers
Richard D. Robison Obituary
Richard Dale "Dick" Robison, age 77, of Osseo, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. He was born December 1, 1942 in Hillsdale to Willis and Beverly (Dillworth) Robison.

Memorial services for Richard "Dick" Robison will take place at a later date. Family interment will be held at Leonardson Cemetery in Pittsford. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility Activities Fund.

Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences and memories for the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -