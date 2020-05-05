|
|
|
Richard Dale "Dick" Robison, age 77, of Osseo, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. He was born December 1, 1942 in Hillsdale to Willis and Beverly (Dillworth) Robison.
Memorial services for Richard "Dick" Robison will take place at a later date. Family interment will be held at Leonardson Cemetery in Pittsford. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility Activities Fund.
Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences and memories for the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 5, 2020