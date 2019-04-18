|
|
Richard E."Dick" Blurton, age 77, of Hillsdale, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Hillsdale Hospital. He was born March 25, 1942 in Hillsdale to Dallas and Marilyn (Blakely) Blurton. Dick married Judy Walker on October 16, 1960 and she preceded him in death on February 4, 2019.
Dick attended the King Lake Country School and graduated from Hillsdale High School. He worked as a welder for 25 years. Dick enjoyed watching NASCAR and hunting pheasants and deer.
Dick is survived by one daughter, Pam (Mark) Kirkendall of Tecumseh; three grandsons, Trevor (Nichoal) Kirkendall of St. Johns, Nick Kirkendall & Hannah MacFarlane of Portland, Oregon and Adam Kirkendall of Tecumseh and one great-granddaughter, Sadie.
In addition to his wife, Judy Blurton, Dick was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter in infancy, Vicky; son, Scott and sister, Janet Sharp
There will be no services or calling hours at this time for Dick Blurton. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Greater Hillsdale Humane Society.
Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 18, 2019