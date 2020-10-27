Richard E. Cole, age 79, of Hillsdale, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at Hillsdale Hospital. He was born July 13, 1941 in Addison to Lawrence and Margaret (Beal) Cole. He married Kathleen Kisner on April 22, 1961 and she survives.
Richard was active in 4-H and started a herd of registered Angus cattle at the age of 10 and built it up to a herd of 40+ by the time he graduated from Addison High School in 1960. He graduated from LaMar Barber College in 1970 and practiced for a few years in Brooklyn, Michigan. He loved working with wood and was an accomplished finish carpenter and furniture maker. He was a member of the Rollin Friends church of Addison, The Mid-West Tool Collectors Association, The Southern Ohio Forge and Anvil Association and former member of the Early American Industries Association. He was an avid collector and had a 45+ year collection of antique carriage making tools, most of which he restored and used. He demonstrated the wheelwright art at the Indiana State Fair for many years and also demonstrated locally and at blacksmith conventions.
In addition to his wife of 59 years, Kathleen Cole, Richard is survived by two sons; Ben (Char) Cole of Addison and Bryan Cole of Hillsdale, and two grandchildren, Richard and Amanda Cole.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents.
Graveside services for Richard will be Friday, October 30, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Greens Lakeside Cemetery in Manitou Beach, Michigan with Pastor Keith Porter officiating. There will be no visitation or calling hours at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial Contributions are suggested to the Rollin Friends Church. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
to share online condolences and memories with the family.