|
|
|
Richard L. "Dick" Flint, 88, of Litchfield, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 at the Quincy Cottage Assisted Living Facility. He was born May 8, 1930 in Pauline, OH to John and Thelma M. (Smith) Flint. He married Mary Musgrove on September 2, 1950 and she preceded him in death on April 9, 2017.
Funeral services for Richard Flint will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield with Roger Thon officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Litchfield. The family will receive friends for visitation Friday from 3-7 p.m. at the funeral home in Litchfield.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More