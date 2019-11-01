Home

Eagle Funeral Home New Jonesville Chapel
109 East St
Jonesville, MI 49250
(517) 849-9191
Richard Lewis Hunt, age 56, of Jonesville, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 at his home. He was born June 3, 1963 in Detroit to Gelvin "Louie" and Ida "Ruth" (Puckett) Hunt.

Memorial services for Richard Hunt will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Hillsdale Baptist Church with Rev. Bruce Hunt officiating. Interment will take place at a later date at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, Michigan. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home in Jonesville. Memorial contributions are suggested to the family to assist with funeral expenses.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Nov. 1, 2019
