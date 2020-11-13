Rick Gene Moore, age 61, of Osseo, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo. He was born January 16, 1959 in Pittsford to Bob and Jean (Marowelli) Moore. Rick married Cheryl Ford on April 8, 1995 and she survives.
There will be no visitation or calling hours at this time for Rick Moore. A private family interment will take place at Waldron Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Greater Hillsdale Humane Society. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
to share online memories and condolences with the family.