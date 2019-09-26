|
Robert A. Marsh, 85, of Clarklake, passed away Sept. 24, 2019, at Henry Ford Allegiance. He was born Nov. 9, 1933 in Hillsdale to Leslie H. and Mira (Nichols) Marsh. Robert married Almeda Pothoof on May 15, 1959 and she survives.
Services are at 1 p.m. Friday at Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading. Visitation will be held Friday starting at noon until the time of the service. Interment will take place in Sunset View Cemetery in Jonesville.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Sept. 26, 2019