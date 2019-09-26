Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
403 S Main St
Reading, MI 49274
(517) 283-2145
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
403 S Main St
Reading, MI 49274
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
403 S Main St
Reading, MI 49274
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Marsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert A. Marsh


1933 - 2019
Send Flowers
Robert A. Marsh Obituary
Robert A. Marsh, 85, of Clarklake, passed away Sept. 24, 2019, at Henry Ford Allegiance. He was born Nov. 9, 1933 in Hillsdale to Leslie H. and Mira (Nichols) Marsh. Robert married Almeda Pothoof on May 15, 1959 and she survives.

Services are at 1 p.m. Friday at Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading. Visitation will be held Friday starting at noon until the time of the service. Interment will take place in Sunset View Cemetery in Jonesville.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.