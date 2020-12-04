Or Copy this URL to Share

Funeral service for Robert Shannon will take place Monday, December 7, 2020 at 2:00 PM at VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale with Dr. Samuel Wickard officiating. Interment will follow at Waldron Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday from 2-5 PM at the funeral home. Face masks and social distancing are required.



Memorial contributions are suggested to Saving Grace Assisted Living, El Bethel Church or Liberty Bible Church.







Robert B. Shannon, 86, of Hillsdale, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Drews Assisted Living in Hillsdale. He was born February 24, 1934.

