1/
Robert B Shannon
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert B. Shannon, 86, of Hillsdale, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Drews Assisted Living in Hillsdale. He was born February 24, 1934.

Funeral service for Robert Shannon will take place Monday, December 7, 2020 at 2:00 PM at VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale with Dr. Samuel Wickard officiating. Interment will follow at Waldron Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday from 2-5 PM at the funeral home. Face masks and social distancing are required.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Saving Grace Assisted Living, El Bethel Church or Liberty Bible Church. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share online condolences with the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved