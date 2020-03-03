|
Robert C. "Bob" Guyse, age 86, of Jonesville, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at his home. He was born July 19, 1933 in Montpelier, Ohio to Donald and Adell (Faber) Guyse. Bob married Martha West on August 16, 1953 and she preceded him in death on July 24, 2018.
Bob graduated from Jonesville High School, Class of 1951. He owned and operated Guyse Gas Station in Jonesville for 20 years and later retired from Jonesville Products after 19 years of service. Bob served his country in the United States Army from 1953-1955 stationed in Germany. He was a member of the Jonesville American Legion. Bob enjoyed golfing and camping at Potawatomi Campground in Union City for 30 years. He was also a fan of John Wayne western movies and Dale Earnhardt.
Survivors include one daughter, Cindy (Tim) Cummings of Jonesville; two grandchildren, Amanda Cummings of Indianapolis and Megan Cummings of Jonesville and daughter-in-law, Brenda Guyse of Jonesville.
In addition to his wife of 65 years, Martha Guyse, Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Donald Guyse.
Funeral services for Robert "Bob" Guyse will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 3:00 PM at VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale with Rev. Mary Sweet officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset View Cemetery in Jonesville. The family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday from 1:00 PM until the time of service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Jonesville American Legion, Jonesville United Methodist Church or donor's choice. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 3, 2020