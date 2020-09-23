Robert C. Hanna, 78, of Hillsdale, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 Drews Country Living in Hillsdale. He was born February 21, 1942 in Toledo, Ohio to Robert and Elizabeth "Betty" (Conrad) Hanna. Bob married Martha "Marty" Reynolds on August 27 1982, and she preceded him in death on April 28, 2019.



Memorial services for Robert Hanna will take place Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM at VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Interment will follow at Whiteford Cemetery in Lambertville, Michigan on Wednesday at 2:00 PM. The family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday from 4:00-6:00 PM at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store