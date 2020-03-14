|
|
Robert C. Rathbun, born June 19, 1949, (70), passed away March 8, 2020, at St Lukes Hospital in Maumee, Ohio, of a heart attack.
He and his wife, Carol, reside in Pittsford. He was preceded in death by his parents, Madeline (Gear) and C. Harold Rathbun. His children, Jeff, Brad and Robin Rathbun and grandchildren are with us today.
Visiting will be held 2-3 p.m. March 21, 2020, at Betzer Community Church, 8980 E Camden Road, Pittsford, with services following. Robert ran his business, Rathbun Farming and Trucking, for several years and had many of his friends as drivers.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 14, 2020