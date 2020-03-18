|
|
|
Robert C. Rathbun born June 19, 1949 (70), passed away on March 8, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee, Ohio of a heart attack.
He and his wife, Carol reside at 8100 East Camden Road, Pittsford, MI 49271. He was preceded in death by his parents, Madeline (Gear) and C. Harold Rathbun. His children, Jeff, Brad and Robin Rathbun and grandchildren are with us today.
Robert ran his Rathbun Farming and Trucking Company for several years and had many of his friends as drivers.
Services planned for March 21 have been postponed to a later date.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 18, 2020