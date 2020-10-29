Robert (Sam) Draper of Litchfield, Michigan passed away on September 30, 2020. He was born on May 17, 1934 in Kalamazoo, Michigan to Warren and Margaret Draper. Sam is survived by his three children Mark Draper, Melissa Gould and Samantha Draper, three grandchildren and two great grand children.



Sam traveled the world as a member of the U.S. Air Force where he served in Turkey and the South China Sea as a communications specialist. After retiring from Pacific Bell he was a beloved member of the Litchfield community for 25 years.



A service will be held in Litchfield at his home on June 19, 2021. For more information follow "Friends of Red Dog" on Facebook.

