Robert G. "Bob" Flaugher, 85, of Jonesville, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 at Covenant Care Home in Reading. He was born March 28, 1934 in Sandusky, Michigan to Thaddeus and Neva (Anderson) Flaugher. Bob married Shirley Stevens on July 31, 1953 and she preceded him in death on June 20, 2013.
Bob graduated from Edmore High School in 1952 and he attended Michigan State University before he was accepted into the Michigan State Police recruit school. Bob worked as a trooper for Grand Haven, Alpena, Erie and Mount Pleasant State Police Posts. In 1971, he was transferred to the Jonesville Post and later retired as Assistant Post Commander in 1982. Bob drove truck for Glei's Orchard and R.G. Hawkes Trucking, worked for Randall and Toby Wigent farms and enjoyed cutting and selling wood to Hillsdale County residents. Bob was an active member of the Church of Christ and he enjoyed flying with his private pilot's license and using his hands to build and repair things.
Survivors include four children, Gary (Carolyn) Flaugher of Allen, Brenda (Daniel) Sprow of Hillsdale, Allen (Cynthia) Flaugher of Jonesville and Dale (Kathy) Flaugher of Reading; 8 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and two siblings, Betty Jane Doolittle of Carson City and Allan (Barbara) Flaugher of Ypsilanti.
In addition to his wife, Shirley, Bob was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Larry, Thad Jr., Richard and Kenneth and three sisters, Doris, Nancy and Alice.
Memorial services for Robert Flaugher will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Fayette Street Church of Christ in Hillsdale with Pastor Patrick Baughman officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday from 7-9 p.m. at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Church of Christ.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 19, 2019