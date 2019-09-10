|
Robert Louis Berger, 50, of Hillsdale, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 at home. He was born October 24, 1968 in Fremont, OH to Louis and Phyllis (Whitaker) Berger. Rob married Dena (Converse) on July 18, 1998 and she survives.
He graduated from Camden High school in 1987 then continued on to be employed at Performance Auto in Jonesville as the manager for 27 years. Rob was a first responder for the Reading Fire Department, hardworking, and was always there to help others. He enjoyed motorcycles, snowmobiles, Harley rides and working on cars. The outdoors was a passion of his, especially wood cutting; but Rob loved his country, the fire department, and his family and many friends.
Survivors include his wife, Dena; parents, Louis (Phyllis) Berger of Green Springs, OH; son, Chad (Kirsten) Berger of Quincy; sister, Angela (David) Mahler of Fremont, OH; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Carll (Donna) Converse of Hillsdale; brother-in-laws, Darryl (Shanti) Converse of Quincy; Carll (Leigh) Converse of Calhoun, GA; nieces, Alexis Mahler, Grace Converse, Abigail Converse and nephew, Logan Mahler.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Funeral services for Robert L. Berger will be held Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the VanHorn Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale with Pastor Deb Cole officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 4-8 PM. Interment will take place following the service in Maplewood Cemetery in Reading. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the family. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Sept. 10, 2019