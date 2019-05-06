|
Robert Lee Ladd passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at The Laurels, in Coldwater, Michigan, at the age of 92. He was born December 31, 1926, to Leck and Mary (Ely) Ladd.
Graveside services for Robert Ladd will be held Thursday, May 9 2019 at 1 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery in Litchfield with Pastor Brent Stille officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 6, 2019
