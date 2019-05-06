Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
220 N Chicago St
Litchfield, MI 49252
(517) 542-3098
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Ladd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Lee Ladd


1926 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Robert Lee Ladd Obituary
Robert Lee Ladd passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at The Laurels, in Coldwater, Michigan, at the age of 92. He was born December 31, 1926, to Leck and Mary (Ely) Ladd.
Graveside services for Robert Ladd will be held Thursday, May 9 2019 at 1 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery in Litchfield with Pastor Brent Stille officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield.
For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 6, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.