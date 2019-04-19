|
|
Thank God for the life of Robert "Bob" Peters. In a most comfortable and loving manner, The Lord called Bob home to be reunited with his Pat on April 17, 2019.
Bob was born on May 2, 1933 and spent his boyhood and adolescent years in Reading, MI. Upon graduation from Reading High School, Bob enlisted with the U.S. Army. He was quickly awarded the rank of 5 Sergeant First Class during his two-year service.
Bob started his career with Dinner Bell in Defiance, OH, but attained a litany of responsibilities and promotions throughout his successful career in the manufacturing industry. Bob is the epitome of a self made man.
More recently, Bob was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Hastings, MI where he became a loyal and faithful servant.
He is survived by his 3 children, Terra (George) Zoerner, Tim Ehinger, and Robin (Lou) Bush, 5 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren, all whom love him dearly.
Bob will be laid to rest at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading, MI on Monday, April 22, 2019. Interment will take place in Maplewood Cemetery concluding services at the funeral home. Visitation will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to the Healing House 4505 St. John Ave. Kansas City, MO 64123 or Faith Hospice 8214 Pfeiffer Farms Dr. SW Byron Center, MI 49315.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 19, 2019