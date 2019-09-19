Home

Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Leonardson Cemetery
Pittsford, MI
Roberta Gilpin


1922 - 2019
Roberta Gilpin Obituary
Roberta J. Gilpin, age 97, formerly of Pittsford, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility, Claudia's Glen in Hillsdale.  She was born July 15, 1922  
 
Graveside memorial services for Roberta Gilpin will be Monday, September 23, 2019 at 2:00 PM, at the Leonardson Cemetery in Pittsford with Pastor Don Harkey officiating.  Arrangements are entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
 
Memorial contributions in memory of Roberta are suggested to the Greater Hillsdale Humane Society.  For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Sept. 19, 2019
