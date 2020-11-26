1/1
Roberta M. Lutz
1944 - 2020
Roberta "Bobbie" Marcile Lutz, of Hillsdale, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 in her home. She was born December 21, 1944, in Hillsdale, to Bob Estel and Marcile Carpenter.

Bobbie graduated from Hillsdale High School and went on to become a Licensed Practical Nurse at a hospital in California for many years. She was a very generous woman and put other people, especially family, before herself. She enjoyed her time watching her favorite shows such as; I Love Lucy and Little House on the Prairie.

Bobbie is survived by four children; Kimberly, Jimmy, Mike and Mark Lutz; one granddaughter, Amanda (Shane) Caldwell; six siblings, Frank (Verna) Estel, Bob Estel, Tony (Cheryl) Estel, Debbie Estel, Prudy Estel and Dale Boughmen.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and friend Jim Lutz Sr., two siblings; Gary and Lucy Estel.

There will be no services or calling hours for Roberta Lutz at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Greater Hillsdale Humane Society. To share online memoires and condolences please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com

Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
