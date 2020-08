Robin Clifton Wharf, 71, of Hillsdale, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at his home. He was born June 23, 1949 to Robert Davis and June Lucile (Robinson) Wharf in Spokane, Washington.There will be no services at this time for Rob Wharf. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Hillsdale County. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share online memories and condolences.