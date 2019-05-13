|
Roger R. Olson, 63, of Hillsdale, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the Hillsdale Hospital. He was born July 21, 1955 in DeWitt, Iowa to Orville & Helen (Kleinsmith) Olson. Roger was married August 25, 1989 to Iona F. Ernst and she survives.
Roger was a career long service man, serving his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was also a member of the Reading American Legion, Post # 360.
Surviving besides his wife, Iona Ernst-Olson are three children, Tina Marie (Roger) Lass of Lake Villa, Illinois, Stanley Jeremiah of Grand Rapids, MI and Christopher (Staci) Jeremiah of Front Royal, Virginia; seven grandchildren and two great-grandsons.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters.
There will be no viewing or calling hours at this time for Roger Olson. Private family services are being planned for a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Reading American Legion. For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 13, 2019