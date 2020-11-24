1/1
Ronald C Fish
Ronald C. Fish, age 63, of Stryker, Ohio, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers- Bryan following a brief illness. Ron had been a farmer and worked at Northwest Recycling for more than 20 years. He was a kind and gentle soul that would lend a hand to anyone. He enjoyed farming, riding his motorcycle, sharing memories and stories, but most of all spending time with his grandchildren.

Ronald C. Fish was born on June 4, 1957, in Toledo, Ohio, the son of Ivan C. and Louise J. (Babcock) Fish. He married Debra L. Worthington on June 3, 2010 in Mark Center and she survives.

Ron is also survived by his stepchildren, Christina Budd, of Montpelier and Robert (Jodi) Budd, of Addison, Michigan; grandchildren, Kellie, Jaelynn and Brayden; and sisters, Madalyn (Jim) Moore, of Altamont, Tennessee and Mary (Reb) Repp, of Bryan. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandchildren, Samantha Bleikamp and William Budd.

Private visitation and funeral services will be held at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan with Pastor Byron Adams officiating.

Contributions in memory of Ronald may be given to the Alzheimer's Association.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.

Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Nov. 24, 2020.
