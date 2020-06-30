Rose M. Stead
1945 - 2020
Rose Mary Stead of Reading passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at "Mac" McGuire Skilled Nursing Facility in Hillsdale.
She was born Nov. 29, 1945, in Hume, Mo. a daughter of George and Naomi (Ackerman) Henry.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, John Stead. She is survived by a daughter, Carol Stead of Clarklake; two sons, Johnny Stead of Reading and Frankie (Paula) Stead of Reading; four grandchildren, Steven Gedman, John Fisher, Ashley Stead and Madeline Stead; four sisters; a brother;and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Stead enjoyed being a homemaker throughout her life and she was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family.
A funeral service to honor the life of Rose Mary Stead will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 3, at North Reading Baptist Church, with Pastor Jeremy Harrington officiating. Interment will follow at Horton Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at Hampton Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Public health guidelines, with social distancing, will be observed. Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to the family or to Elara Caring Hospice. Visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guestbook or send a condolence to the family.

Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jun. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hampton Funeral Homes - Hillsdale
3380 W. Carleton Road
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-0605
