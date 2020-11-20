1/1
Rosella J. Mann
1928 - 2020
Rosella Jean Mann passed away November 18, 2020, at Bishop Hills Elder Care Community.
She was born to Clarence E. and Freda (Mielke) Long on April 11, 1928, in Fort Wayne, Ind.
Jean graduated in 1946 from Montpelier, Ohio, and married Howard Mann on June 4, 1960, in Hillsdale. She was a life member of Hillsdale County Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Unit #68, a member of Bible Baptist Church in North Adams and also a member of Baptist Bible Church in Sparta.
She was preceded in passing by her parents; her husband, Howard; two sisters, Clara Sowle and Helen Farver; a brother, Robert Long; a stepdaughter, Bonita Joy Mann; a step-grandson, Donald Zimmerman; and a step-son-in-law, Ed Fish.
Jean is survived by a daughter, Rebecca (Jeffrey) Soules of Kent City; a stepson, Donald (Judy) Mann of Constantine; two step-daughters, Judith (Harold) Zimmerman of Weslaco, Texas, and Kathy Fish of Jerome; four grandchildren; 11 step-grandchildren; 23 step-great-grandchildren; and several step-great-great-grandchildren.
A private family funeral service will take place Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Hampton Funeral Home in Hillsdale, with Pastor Jonathon Fuller officiating. Interment will follow at Northlawn Cemetery in North Adams. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Alzheimer's Association (564 S. Main St., Suite 200, Ann Arbor, MI 48104) or to Baptist Bible Church of Sparta, Michigan (11384 Stebbins Road, Sparta, MI 49345). Visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guestbook or send a condolence to the family.?




Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Funeral service
Hampton Funeral Homes - Hillsdale
3380 W. Carleton Road
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-0605
