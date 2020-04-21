|
Roy D. Newby, 61, of Reading, passed away Friday April 17, 2020 at home surrounded by his family who will miss him dearly. He was born on July 5, 1958 in Hyden, Ketucky to Roy Newby and Ida Robinson. Roy married Caroline Newby on October 7, 1978 and she survives.
A private graveside for Roy Newby will take place in Maplewood Cemetery with Reverend Alan Fenstermaker Officiating.
To view this obituary or send condolences, please visit eaglefuneralhomes.com
Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 21, 2020