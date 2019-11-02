Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eagle Funeral Home New Jonesville Chapel
109 East St
Jonesville, MI 49250
(517) 849-9191
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Cline
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy E Cline


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy E Cline Obituary
Roy Ernest Cline, age 91, of Hillsdale, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. He was born June 18, 1928 in Muskegon to John and Huldy (Maus) Cline. Roy married Barbara Jean Ryno on March 30, 1953 and she preceded him in death on March 11, 2017.

Roy worked for many years as an oil field superintendent. He also was the owner & operator of Cline Consulting. Roy was a former member of the National Home Guard which later was known as the Michigan National Guard. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Roy was also very proud of his gardening skills. He grew sunflowers for the Mosherville Ladies Grange fair display for many years. Roy also was well known for his baking, grilling and cooking skills.

Roy is survived by daughter, Karen (Greg) Turner of Hudson; son, Gary (Brenda Schondel) Cline of Hillsdale; five grandchildren, John Cline, Jane O'Connell, Sara Moore, Joshua & Clayton Turner; two great-grandchildren and a sister, Doris Johanson.

In addition to his wife of 64 years, Barbara Jean Cline, Roy was preceded in death by his parents; son, Kevin, and a sister Bertha.

Family graveside services for Roy Cline will take place at a later date at Sunset View Cemetery in Jonesville. Arrangements are entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home in Jonesville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to a . Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -