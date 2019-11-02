|
Roy Ernest Cline, age 91, of Hillsdale, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. He was born June 18, 1928 in Muskegon to John and Huldy (Maus) Cline. Roy married Barbara Jean Ryno on March 30, 1953 and she preceded him in death on March 11, 2017.
Roy worked for many years as an oil field superintendent. He also was the owner & operator of Cline Consulting. Roy was a former member of the National Home Guard which later was known as the Michigan National Guard. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Roy was also very proud of his gardening skills. He grew sunflowers for the Mosherville Ladies Grange fair display for many years. Roy also was well known for his baking, grilling and cooking skills.
Roy is survived by daughter, Karen (Greg) Turner of Hudson; son, Gary (Brenda Schondel) Cline of Hillsdale; five grandchildren, John Cline, Jane O'Connell, Sara Moore, Joshua & Clayton Turner; two great-grandchildren and a sister, Doris Johanson.
In addition to his wife of 64 years, Barbara Jean Cline, Roy was preceded in death by his parents; son, Kevin, and a sister Bertha.
Family graveside services for Roy Cline will take place at a later date at Sunset View Cemetery in Jonesville. Arrangements are entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home in Jonesville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to a .
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Nov. 2, 2019