Roy Lee Hall, age 91, of Waldron, passed away on May 8, 2020, at his home.
He was born on April 16, 1929, in Amboy Township, OH, to Clyde and Sylvia (Livingston) Hall. On October 15, 1956, in Wauseon, OH, he married Fern Bunting and she survives. Roy proudly served his country for 22 years in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War. During his military service, Roy was the recipient of the National Defense Service Medal, six time recipient of the Good Conduct Award, and the Vietnam Service Medal. He was the owner of H and H Services for 11 years. He was Merchant Marine on the Great Lakes, a Waldron Village Councilman, and a member of the Waldron Fire Department. Roy enjoyed traveling, collecting memorabilia from different places, NASCAR, and sports.
In addition to his wife, Fern, Roy is survived by four sons, Mickeal (Kristen) Hall of Montpelier, OH, Randy (Julie) Hall of Swartz Creek, Steven (Tina) Hall of Waldron, and William Hall of Waldron; nine grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and a sister, Wanda Kruse of Morenci. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Robert and Ray Hall.
A private graveside service for Roy will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Waldron Cemetery with Rev. William Van Valkenburg officiating. You may send condolences to the family at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the Waldrom V.F.W. or to the Waldron Fire Department. Envelopes are available at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Morenci.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 12, 2020