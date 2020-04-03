|
Roy Lee Shaffer was born December 31, 1923. Deceased March 15, 2020 Age 96.
Roy was one of eleven children born to Harry and Magnolia Shaffer of Hillsdale, Roy grew up in a loving, farm family and learned the value of hard work and family from a young age. Roy was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy having served in Italy and the Mediterranean as part of the peacekeeping forces after WWII.
On January 31, 1948 , Roy married the love of his life, Marilyn Lou (Kope) Shaffer. Together they had 3 children, Mark, Benjamin, and Maggie. In the the 1950,s Roy and Marilyn discovered the Truth and were baptized and became devout Jehovah's Witnesses.They made their home together at 510 Dubie, Ypsilanti. Roy worked for Ann Arbor Construction until his retirement at age age 62. He then spent an entire year as a free volunteer helping build the Jehovah Witness assembly hall in Belleville, Michigan. Roy worked on all aspects of the project and always showed up ready to work with a smile on his face and eager to help in any way possible! Roy additionally worked on quick builds throughout the state of Michigan. Roy then started a second career as a part-time handyman up until age 90! Roy was an avid fisherman, hunter, snowmobiler, card player, excellent wine maker,and truly rugged outdoorsman.
If you look up the word "generous" in the dictionary, you would find Roy's picture, since he would gladly give you the shirt off his back!
Roy was preceded in death by his gorgeous wife Marilyn, his children, Mark and Benjamin, his parents Harry and Magnolia, his brothers, Charles, Loren, and Paul, his sisters Helen Moore, Mary Shaffer, Jean Schofield, and Marcille Carter. He is survived by his brothers Richard of Frontier. Carl of Hillsdale, and his sister Lily Junge of Holgate, Ohio.
Roy 's sense of humor and quiet determination will be sadly missed by all who knew him! He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and extended family.
A memorial service will be held at a later date for family and friends with the Jehovah Witnesses in Ypsilanti.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 3, 2020