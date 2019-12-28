The Hillsdale Daily News Obituaries
|
Royce E. Dear


1937 - 2019
Royce E. Dear Obituary
Royce E. Dear of Jonesville passed away December 27, 2019, at his home. He was born April 16, 1937, in Hillsdale County, to Erie and Irene (Burnham) Dear.

Royce is survived by two children, Dawn (Ron) Longman and Daniel Dear; four grandchildren, Logan (Ellen), Brooke, Dustin (Kaitlyn) and DeNel; and a brother, Donald Dear.

He was preceded in passing by his parents; his wife, Jackie (Carpenter); a sister, Shirley Myers ; and a nephew, Scott Dear.

Royce served our country in the United States Marine Corps. He was a bricklayer for more than 40 years and enjoyed his work. He also was a member of Snort N Bucks hunting club in the U.P. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, tying flies and woodworking.

At his request, cremation has taken place. A private family service will take place at a later date. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guestbook and/or send a condolence to the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Dec. 28, 2019
