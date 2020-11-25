1/1
Ruby A Buckner
Ruby A. Buckner, 89, of Montgomery, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Laurels of Coldwater. She was born April 23, 1931 in Wright Township, Hillsdale County to Lorenzo and Hazel (Sanders) Fast.

Ruby was a collector of anything hummingbird or etched India brass. She loved animals, especially her dogs and horses. She was formerly a member of the Hillsdale County Mounted Posse and also spent many years volunteering at the fairgrounds in the 4H kitchen.

She is survived by three children, Thomas (Carmen) Barns, Martha (Fred) Zilch and Robert (Angela) Barns; 21 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; 9 great great grandchildren; brother, Lowell (Cathy) Fast; and many nieces and nephews.

Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Amanda Barns; brothers, Dale, Carl, Henry, Donald, Harry, Roy and Clair; and sister, Ann Canfield.

Graveside services for Ruby Buckner will be held in the summer of 2021. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association or Southern Care Hospice, 1965 Boardman Road, Suite B, Jackson, MI 49202. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.




Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
403 S Main St
Reading, MI 49274
5172832145
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
