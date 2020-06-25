Ruby F. Moore, age 93, of Hillsdale, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Drews Village Green Assisted Living in Hillsdale. She was born September 12, 1926 in Wallaceburg, Ontario to William and Amelia (Moody) Jones.



In the interest of public health and by executive order form the State of Michigan requiring 10 people or less for indoor social gatherings, a visitation with social distancing for Ruby F. Moore will take place Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 1:00-4:00 PM at VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Interment will follow on Monday at 11:00 AM at East Hill Cemetery in Osseo.

