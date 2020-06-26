Ruby F. Moore, age 93, of Hillsdale, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Drews Village Green Assisted Living in Hillsdale. She was born September 12, 1926 in Wallaceburg, Ontario to William and Amelia (Moody) Jones.
Ruby worked at Bob Evans in Hillsdale for 30 years. She was an active member of the Moose Lodge in Hillsdale for 50 years. Ruby also enjoyed going dancing and spending her free time playing bingo and cards.
Survivors include two children, Diane (Paul Daniels) Staelens of Hillsdale and Mike (Esty Teeter) Moore of Cape Coral, Florida; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; ten great-great-grandchildren and a sister Helen (Charles) Tulloch.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Jordan Moore; sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy (Pat) Murphy and son-in-law, Al Staelens.
In the interest of public health and by executive order form the State of Michigan requiring 10 people or less for indoor social gatherings, a visitation with social distancing for Ruby F. Moore will take place Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 1:00-4:00 PM at VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Interment will follow on Monday at 11:00 AM at East Hill Cemetery in Osseo.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Hillsdale County or the Greater Hillsdale Humane Society. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share online condolences with the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jun. 26, 2020.