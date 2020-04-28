|
Russell "Buss" Rutz, 84, of Reading, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Brightside Memory Care in Jackson. He was born December 15, 1935 to Richard and Della (Teller) Rutz. He married Mary Luderman on May 10, 1955, and she preceded him in death in 1997.
Graveside services for Russell "Buss" Rutz will be held Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Maplewood Cemetery in Reading with Rev. Alan Fenstermaker officiating. Social distancing will be in effect at the graveside. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.
Memorial donations are suggested to Perennial Park Senior Center in Hillsdale or the Reading Athletic Boosters. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 28, 2020