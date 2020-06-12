Ruth A. Bartlett
1926 - 2020
Ruth A. (Gaddy) (Wilson) Bartlett, age 94, of Adrian, died June 10, 2020, at Lenawee Medical Care Facility.
She was born Feb. 21, 1926, in Fairfield Township, to William K. and Evangeline (Mickens) Nelson.
On April 18, 1942, she married Harold Gaddy and they celebrated 40 years of marriage and four children. Harold preceded her in death Aug. 23, 1982. On Oct. 14, 1983, she married Paul D. Wilson and he preceded her in death Feb. 21, 1991. On July 1, 1993, Ruth married Arnold E. Bartlett and he preceded her in death on Dec. 7, 1999.
In 1986, Ruth retired from Maria Hall, where she had worked as a nurse's aide. She was a member of the Jasper Bible Church and a life member of the auxiliary DAV.
Ruth is survived by her son, Duane R. (Linda) Gaddy of Ionia; three daughters, Kathy M. (Ken) Richardson of Fairfield, Jill R. (Corkey) Giberson of Clayton, Marlene S. Bable of Adrian; two stepsons, Paul (Sandy) Bartlett of Holt, Philip (Trudy) Bartlett of Spring Arbor; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; five step-grandchildren; 11 step-great-grandchildren; and three step-great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, William Neslon, Jr. and Edwin Nelson, a stillborn; two sisters, Harriet Mattis and Jane Scott; and a daughter, Kay who was stillborn.
Visitation will be held 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, with the Rev. Bruce Jewett officiating. Burial will be in Fairfield Cemetery.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Jasper Bible Church or to Alzheimer's Association. Envelopes are available at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.

Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
JUN
12
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
JUN
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Anderson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
