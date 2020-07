Ruth Ann "Cookie" Ruhl, 74, of Montgomery, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at her home. She was born December 20, 1945 in Hillsdale to Alvin and Eva (Fouts) Young. She married Conard Ruhl on March 6, 1966 and he survives.



At her request, cremation has taken place and there will be no services or calling hours for Cookie Ruhl at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store