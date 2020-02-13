|
Ruth Evelyn Chapman, 88, of Quincy, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Quincy Cottage in Quincy. She was born on January 27, 1932 in Forest Hills, Kentucky to Roy G. and Minda (Owens) Chapman.
Funeral services for Ruth Chapman will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield with Pastor Shayne Looper officiating. The Family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday from noon until the time of service. Private family burial will take place at Allen Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the s. To view this obituary or send condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Feb. 13, 2020