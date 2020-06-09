Ruth E. Dwyer
1929 - 2020
Ruth Elizabeth Dwyer of North Adams passed away June 6, 2020, at her home.
She was born April 25, 1929, in Reading, to Alton and Merle (Huber) Davis.
Ruth is survived by four children, William C. Dwyer, Neal F. (JoAnn) Dwyer, Glenda Dwyer and Troy (Kathy) Dwyer; 11 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in passing by her parents; her husband, William H. "Bill" Dwyer; and two sisters, Aileen Sanders and Marian Davis.
Ruth loved spending time with her family tending to her flowers. She enjoyed embroidery, sewing and quilting. She was an avid reader and also loved to cook and especially bake.
Due to the safety of the public, private services will take place at Hampton Funeral Home in Hillsdale and she will be laid to rest at Northlawn Cemetery in North Adams. Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to North Adams Community Library. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guestbook and/or send a condolence to the family.

Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hampton Funeral Homes - Hillsdale
3380 W. Carleton Road
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-0605
