Bailey Love Mortuary
35 W Park Dr
Huntington, IN 46750
(260) 356-1710
Ruth E McVoy


1927 - 2019
Ruth E McVoy Obituary
Ruth Ellen McVoy, age 92, of Huntington, died Aug. 25, 2019, at Hillsdale Hospital in Hillsdale.

Ruth was born Jan. 15, 1927, in Huntington, the daughter of Fred F. and Dora Ella (Smuts) Hasty. She married John McVoy on July 12, 1946, in Huntington and he preceded her in death.

Visitation is 10 a.m- 12 p.m. Thursday at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Ind. Funeral services will immediately follow at 12 p.m. at Bailey-Love Mortuary. Burial will be in Star of Hope Cemetery in Huntington County.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Aug. 28, 2019
