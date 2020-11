Ruth Feltzer (Phibbs), 60, of Pittsford, MI, passed away Nov. 3, 2020. She was born in March 1960.



Ruth was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She enjoyed the simple things in life. Ruth will truly be missed by all! She touched so many of us in so many ways. She wouldn't want us to be sad about her passing, but rejoice in knowing one day we will be together again.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store