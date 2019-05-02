Home

Ruth Irene (Love) Britton


1926 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Ruth Irene (Love) Britton Obituary
Ruth Irene Britton, age 92, of Hillsdale, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. She was born June 8, 1926 in Paulding County, Ohio to Emmit and May (Potts) Love. Ruth married Elihue Britton on May 6, 1950 and he preceded her in death in 1982.
Funeral services for Ruth Britton will be Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale with Dr. Samuel Wickard officiating. Interment will follow at Leonardson Cemetery in Pittsford. Visitation will be held Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at the funeral home.
A full obituary will follow in the Saturday Hillsdale Daily News.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 2, 2019
