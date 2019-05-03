|
Ruth Irene Britton, age 92, of Hillsdale, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. She was born June 8, 1926 in Paulding County, Ohio to Emmit and May (Potts) Love. Ruth married Elihue Britton on May 6, 1950 and to this union God gave them Janet Kay who was born June 27, 1952.
Ruth graduated in 1944 from Fayette High School in Ohio. For many years, Ruth was the librarian at the Pittsford Library and she was also formerly employed at Thorn Hospital in Hudson. She attended Bird Lake Church until 2005 when she and Janet went to live at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. She loved to play piano and organ and she loved cardinals.
Ruth is survived by her special friends and caregivers, Bonnie (Robert) Phibbs and Verlane, Jason and Emma Faust, all of Ransom and her loving family and friends at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility.
In addition to her husband, Elihue Britton, Ruth was preceded in death by her daughter, Janet Kay Britton who passed on May 2, 2014, the same day five years prior; her parents; three brothers and one sister.
Funeral services for Ruth Britton will be Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale with Dr. Samuel Wickard officiating. Interment will follow at Leonardson Cemetery in Pittsford. Visitation will be held Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility Life Enrichment Program or the Pittsford Library.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 3, 2019