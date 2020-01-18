Home

Eagle Funeral Home
415 W Main St
Hudson, MI 49247
(517) 448-3481
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sacred Heart Parish
Hudson, MI
Liturgy
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Parish
Hudson, MI
Ruth L. Price


1938 - 2020
Ruth L. Price Obituary
Ruth L. Price, age 81, of Waldron passed away on January 16, 2020, at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital.

She was born on August 11, 1938, in Delphos, OH to Albert and Helen (Heising) Martin. On May 31, 1958, in Delphos, OH, she married Don Price and he survives. Ruth worked for Waldron Public Schools for 30 years. She had a passion for reading and the Waldron Library, but most of all, she loved spoiling her grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Don, Ruth is survived by three sons, Melvin, Kris, and Scott Price; two grandchildren, Mackenzie and Matthew; two brothers; and two sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation for Ruth will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020, from 3-8 p.m. at Eagle Funeral Home, Hudson. The Funeral Liturgy will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Parish, Hudson with Fr. Todd Koenigsknecht as Celebrant. Burial will be in Waldron Cemetery.

You may send condolences to the family at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.

Memorial contributions may be given to Waldron Community Library. Envelopes are available at the Eagle Funeral Home, Hudson.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jan. 18, 2020
