Ruth M. Huston, 90, of Jonesville, passed away Monday April 27, 2020 at Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. She was born on October 30, 1929 in Albion to Howard and Thelma (Percival) Griffin.
Ruth proudly received her GED from Hillsdale in 1971 after raising her family. She married Melvin Ladd on April 5, 1947 and he preceded her in death in 1985. She later married Woodrow "Woody" Huston on December 14, 1986 and he preceded her in death in 2004.
Ruth was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Hillsdale. She enjoyed sewing, golfing, going to garage sales, working on word search puzzles, trips to Baw Beese Lake and most of all, spending time with her family.
Ruth is survived by three daughters, Shireen (Tony) Scally of Knoxville, TN, Gayle (Darrell) Swanson of Richland, Lori (Jim) Pietruszka of Hillsdale; two sons, Martin (Martha) Ladd of Spring Lake and David Ladd of Jonesville ,eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
In addition to her husbands, Melvin and Woodrow, she was preceded in death by her parents.
A private graveside service will take place in Mt. Hope Cemetery with Reverend Don Harkey officiating. Social distancing will be in effect at the graveside.
Memorial contributions are suggested to The (564 S. Main Street, Suite 200, Ann Arbor, MI 48104). Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 29, 2020