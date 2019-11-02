|
Sally Marie Powell, age 82, of Hillsdale, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the Laurels of Coldwater. She was born April 29, 1937 in Jonesville to John and Dorothy (Webster) Lewis. Sally married Wesley Powell on March 29, 1959 and he preceded her in death on October 22, 1996.
Sally graduated from Jonesville High School in 1955. She was a homemaker and caregiver for her husband for many years. Sally dearly loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include three daughters, Lucy (Craig) Cooper, Tammy (Victor) Flowers and Dawn (Joseph) Tesler all of Hillsdale; three sons, Anthony Powell of Hillsdale, Richard (Laura) Powell of Pittsford and Joseph (Leslie) Powell of Hillsdale; 15 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and two siblings, Nancy (Chuck) Anson of Jonesville and Jerry (Marge) Lewis of Litchfield.
In addition to her husband, Wesley Powell, Sally was preceded in death by a son, Brian Powell; granddaughter, Stacy Cooper and two siblings, Helen Baker and Abe Lewis.
A visitation for Sally Powell will take place Monday, November 4, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 PM at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Private family interment will take place at Lakeview Cemetery in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the .
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Nov. 2, 2019