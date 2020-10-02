Samantha "Sam" Lou (Sackett) Howe, 52, gained her wings on September 25, 2020. Long a resident of Hillsdale, MI, she had recently moved to Toledo, Ohio. Samantha was born on May 31, 1968, in Detroit, Michigan, to Mary Lou Sackett and Terry Lee Knoll I. When a child, she also lived for many years in Dundee, MI, and Davenport, IA.



As a child she excelled at school, loved reading books and went roller skating every chance she had. As an adult she was very eclectic in her employment, only striving to be the best she could. That showed in her work ethic, her dependability, and her strong belief in doing the right thing no matter what. For many years she cared for foster children, staying in close touch as adults. She had many friends and was very close to her mother and grandmother. She would go above and beyond for both friends and family, often putting their needs before her own. She loved playing games with friends and family. She was overjoyed and proud to be a grandmother and was with her grandchildren as much as possible, helping them with school work as well as sharing her favorite activity, teaching them new games. Whether you were coming or going she always made sure you got a warm hug, and she was quick to share her beautiful smile. She loved to share her meals, and her favorite saying was "If you leave hungry, it's your own fault."



Samantha leaves her husband Ron Howe our friend and life partner christina Murillo, her daughter Kayla (Smith) Diller (spouse Jamar), son Michael Smith (spouse Billie Jo), step-son Nathaniel step daughter Tiffany, foster daughter Cecilia, foster son Bobby; grandchildren Lillian, Deven, Wyatt, Kaida, and Gabriel, step grand son CJ and "foster" grandchildren Franky, Kyle, Cody, Braiden, Allie, Tabitha, Alex, Ashlyn, and ; brother Terry Lee Knoll II (spouse Angie), step-sister Nicole (Black) Benson (spouse Chad) and step-brother Chad Black, and other family members. She was proceeded in death by her mother, Mary Lou Sackett-Penn, and father, Terry Lee Knoll I.



Samantha, you were the light of lives and will be truly missed. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced. To send Donations please contact Ron Howe, Kayla Diller or Michael Smith.

