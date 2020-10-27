Samuel Lee Hulbert of Hillsdale, Michigan passed away on October 24, 2020 at Ascension Borgess Hospital. He was born on April 18, 1977 in Bryan, Ohio.
Samuel is survived by four children, Dylan Hulbert, Megan Hulbert, Kelly Hulbert, and Brian Hulbert; his wife, Dawn Chamberlain; his mother, Ila Hulbert; three siblings, Amy White, Jerry Hulbert, and Stacey (Tim) Mason; four nieces, Sabrina, Cassandra, Gracie, and Hannah "Jo"; four nephews, Zach, Kodey, Jonathan, and Jerry Jr.; his adopted son, Chris Bowers; and his dog and best friend, "Jack".
At his request cremation has taken place and private family services will take place. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com
to sign the guestbook and/or send a condolence to the family.