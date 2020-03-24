|
Sandra Elaine Pickford of North Adams, Michigan passed away on March 21, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. She was born on January 22, 1951 in Jackson, Michigan to Edward and Gloria (Turner) Weber.
Sandra is survived by her beloved companion, Douglas Hall; one daughter, Crystal (Steve) Miller; three step-children, Darrel Pickford Jr., Daniel Pickford, and Doug Pickford; three loving granddaughters, KylieJo (Logan) Raymon, Lexi Miller, and Sierra Miller; fourteen loving step-grandchildren; numerous loving great grandchildren; two sisters, Linda (Robert) Rosebrook and June (Cary Underhill) Beagle; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in passing by her parents; her husband, Darrel Pickford Sr.; one step-daughter; and three step-grandchildren.
Sandra was a volunteer at the Hillsdale Hospital. She enjoyed going dancing and loved to watch her grandchildren play sports. She also worked at the North Adams-Jerome School in the kitchen.
A private family graveside service will take place at Northlawn Cemetery and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Sandra requested memorial contributions be made to her family. Please pay respects to the family and sign the guestbook at www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com or other means of social media.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 24, 2020